A youth aged around 25 years reportedly died after being hit by lightning at Padmapuram under Araku Valley police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday evening. It was learnt that the incident occurred when the youth along with his friends was playing volleyball. Though he was shifted to Araku Area Hospital immediately, the doctors declared him brought dead. Araku Valley police confirmed the incident.

