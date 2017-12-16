Youth Parliament conducted

IVIN Strategies has organised a Youth Parliament here on Saturday at YVS Muthy Auditorium in Andhra University.
Students participating discussed the ‘Right to service act’.
IVIN Strategies was officially launched by director of GITAM Law School Y. Satyanarayana in the presence of Vision India Foundation’s co-founder Aman Gupta, entrepreneurs Kimidi Nagarjuna, Pyala Prasad Rao and Raj Varma Mudunuri. CEO of IVIN Strategies Donthineni Narasimha spoke.
Prof. Y. Satyanarayana said, “Youngsters are the backbone of the country. Constitution has the power of words but only with your power of deeds, its implementation can be ensured”.
Vision India Foundation’s co-founder Aman Gupta said, “70% of the population in India is below the age of 35. India is a young country and we need to tap the potential of the youth to grow as a global leader”.
