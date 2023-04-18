ADVERTISEMENT

Youth on conditional bail commits sexual assault on minor

April 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year old man, who was on a conditional bail after being arrested in an alleged sexual assault case, allegedly committed another sexual assault against a minor at Arilova. The incident came to light after the Arilova Police arrested the graduate and invoked Protection of Children from Sexual offences Act against him on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as G. Sai Kumar alias Sai alias Jeevan, a resident of Rama Talkies area. The accused had completed B.Sc and was working in a lab. This apart, he also works as a security guard in an apartment on the Beach Road.

Addressing a press conference here, Commissioner of Police C.M. Trivikrama Varma said that on April 9, while the nine-year-old girl was playing in the street near her residence, the accused approached her on a bike. He reportdl enquired with her about a hospital and then allegedly kidnapped her. He took the girl to an isolated place in Mudasarlova Park, threatened her with dire consequences and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl informed about the incident to her parents by the evening, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

The police collected the CC footages, and using other technical evidences, nabbed the accused at Rama Krishnapuram area near Arilova, he said.

Mr. Varma said that after verifying, the police found that on October 29, 2022, the accused had committed similar offence in Arilova police station limits. Within 24 hours, he was arrested under relevant sections and POCSO Act was also invoked against him. The accused spent two-and-half months in the central Prison and was released during the second week of January, 2023 on conditional bail by the court. Every Sunday, he has come to Arilova police station and give attendance.

In the police enquiry, it was found that the accused was also in a relationship with a girl.

The arrested accused would be produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam. Investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US