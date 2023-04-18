Youth on conditional bail commits sexual assault on minor

April 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 23-year old man, who was on a conditional bail after being arrested in an alleged sexual assault case, allegedly committed another sexual assault against a minor at Arilova. The incident came to light after the Arilova Police arrested the graduate and invoked Protection of Children from Sexual offences Act against him on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as G. Sai Kumar alias Sai alias Jeevan, a resident of Rama Talkies area. The accused had completed B.Sc and was working in a lab. This apart, he also works as a security guard in an apartment on the Beach Road.

Addressing a press conference here, Commissioner of Police C.M. Trivikrama Varma said that on April 9, while the nine-year-old girl was playing in the street near her residence, the accused approached her on a bike. He reportdl enquired with her about a hospital and then allegedly kidnapped her. He took the girl to an isolated place in Mudasarlova Park, threatened her with dire consequences and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl informed about the incident to her parents by the evening, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

The police collected the CC footages, and using other technical evidences, nabbed the accused at Rama Krishnapuram area near Arilova, he said.

Mr. Varma said that after verifying, the police found that on October 29, 2022, the accused had committed similar offence in Arilova police station limits. Within 24 hours, he was arrested under relevant sections and POCSO Act was also invoked against him. The accused spent two-and-half months in the central Prison and was released during the second week of January, 2023 on conditional bail by the court. Every Sunday, he has come to Arilova police station and give attendance.

In the police enquiry, it was found that the accused was also in a relationship with a girl.

The arrested accused would be produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam. Investigation is on.