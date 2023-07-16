ADVERTISEMENT

Youth on bike stop lorry, rob driver of his mobile phone and ₹2,000 in Visakhapatnam

July 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A group of bike-borne youth stopped a lorry, allegedly beat up the driver and fled away with the money he was carrying near Sheela Nagar area here during the early hours of Sunday. As per the police, the incident occurred when the rice-laden lorry was heading towards the city. They reportedly took away around ₹2,000 and the victim’s mobile phone. The Airport police have registered a case. During the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that a few youth have been committing such offences and creating panic in the locality. Crime teams have swung into action to nab the culprits.

