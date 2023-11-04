ADVERTISEMENT

Youth must focus on green tech innovation, says NSTL Director General

November 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘They should give equal importance to core engineering branches and science programmes’

The Hindu Bureau

Technological innovation for a green world is the need of the hour and the youth must focus on green technology innovation, said NSTL Director General Y. Sreenivasa Rao here on Saturday.

He participated as chief guest in the valedictory function of sixth Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)-GITAM Youth Conclave-2023 organised by GITAM Technology Enabling Centre, he said that young generation should give equal importance to core engineering branches and science programmes.

Bajaj Auto Skilling Head Ramesh Venugopala Swamy observed that most of the engineering youth are lacking skills because academia is focussing more on theory part. He said that the industries are looking for skilled people.

