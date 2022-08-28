Youth ‘murders’ man for allegedly teasing his mother at Allipuram in Visakhapatnam

CCTV visuals show the accused dragging the victim on road

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 28, 2022 17:26 IST

A 49-year-old man was brutally murdered by a youth for allegedly teasing his mother at Allipuram here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as G. Srinu, a painter.

Inspector of II Town Police Station K. Venkat Rao said that G. Srinu had allegedly teased B. Mani (name changed), a maid, while she was standing near her residence. Srinu who was suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, also allegedly tried to catch hold of the woman’s hand. The woman informed her son B. Prasad about the incident.

Prasad caught hold of Srinu and allegedly murdered him. The police suspect that Srinu might have beaten the victim with a stone on his face or hit his head to the ground hard.

The visuals of the accused dragging Srinu on the road were visible in a CCTV installed at a nearby shop.

The body was sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem. The II Town police registered a case. The accused is yet to be taken into custody.

Eight murders in less than two months

The Allipuram murder case will be the eight murder case in less than two months in Visakhapatnam. A 32-year-old man Suresh Kumar was murdered at Sheela Nagar on July 18. On July 10, a 43-year-old professor B. Murali was murdered by his wife and paramour at Marikavalasa. On July 23, a 35-year-old man was murdered over a row on repayment of ₹500 under MVP police station limits. On July 26, an Odisha-based person was murdered at Scindia in Gajuwaka. On August 6, watchman S. Apparao (72) and his wife S. Lakshmi (62) were murdered at Chinnamushidiwada. On August 14, one A. Lakshmi was murdered at Sujatha Nagar area. Again on August 17, a cab driver was murdered during broad daylight at Ushodaya Junction under the MVP Police Station limits.

