Youth killed, four others injured as car rams lorry near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 27-year-old youth from Yanam died, while his four other friends were severely injured when the car in which they were travelling allegedly rammed a lorry on Anakapalli - Anandapuram highway near Pendurthi here on Monday night. Among the four injured, a youth received severe head injuries and his condition is said to be critical.

The police have found liquor bottles in the vehicle and suspect drunk driving could be the reason. The deceased was identified as D. Surya Bhagavan from Yanam. According to Inspector of Police, Gopalapatnam (Traffic), K. Ashok Kumar, the five youth were coming to Visakhapatnam from Yanam when the accident occurred. The car allegedly rammed a lorry from behind, which was moving slowly. The front part of the car was completely damaged. Surya Bhagavan, who was driving the car, died on the spot with severe head injuries. The injured were shifted to Kakinada hospital for further treatment. A case was registered and investigation is on.