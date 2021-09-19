Youth ‘killed’ by friend after drunken brawl

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2021 00:20 IST

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his friend over a petty issue at Palteru village under the Payakaraopeta police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district.

Though the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, it came to light on Friday night after police registered a case. The deceased has been identified as K. Venkateswara Rao.

Sub-Inspector of Payakaraopeta police station P. Prasad Rao said that K. Venkateswara Rao and his friend J. Rama Govind allegedly quarrelled over a petty issue and both were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

Rama Govind allegedly took a wooden block and hit Venkateswara Rao on head, and the latter died on the spot with severe head injuries.

The police reportedly took Rama Govind into custody.

Investigation is on.