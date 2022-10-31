Youth held, 4 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), arrested one youth who has been identified as Burra Shivanand, for allegedly trying to transport dry ganja from Araku in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to Karimnagar in Telangana, here on Monday. The SEB officials said that another youth M. Sai, is yet to be arrested. Both the youth are from Telangana.

According to Ch.V.S. Prasad Inspector SEB, one of the youth is an engineering student.

Based on reliable information, the SEB officials conducted a passenger luggage check near NAD Kotha Road and arrested the youth.

They seized 4 kg of ganja and cellphone.