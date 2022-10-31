Youth held, 4 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

SEB officials say another youth is yet to be arrested in the case

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 31, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), arrested one youth who has been identified as Burra Shivanand, for allegedly trying to transport dry ganja from Araku in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to Karimnagar in Telangana, here on Monday. The SEB officials said that another youth M. Sai, is yet to be arrested. Both the youth are from Telangana.

According to Ch.V.S. Prasad Inspector SEB, one of the youth is an engineering student.

Based on reliable information, the SEB officials conducted a passenger luggage check near NAD Kotha Road and arrested the youth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They seized 4 kg of ganja and cellphone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app