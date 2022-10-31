Visakhapatnam

Youth held, 4 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

Officials of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), arrested one youth who has been identified as Burra Shivanand, for allegedly trying to transport dry ganja from Araku in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to Karimnagar in Telangana, here on Monday. The SEB officials said that another youth M. Sai, is yet to be arrested. Both the youth are from Telangana.

According to Ch.V.S. Prasad Inspector SEB, one of the youth is an engineering student.

Based on reliable information, the SEB officials conducted a passenger luggage check near NAD Kotha Road and arrested the youth.

They seized 4 kg of ganja and cellphone.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 8:53:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/youth-held-4-kg-ganja-seized-in-visakhapatnam/article66078576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY