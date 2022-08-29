Visakhapatnam

Youth goes missing at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam

A youth went missing at Rushikonda beach here on Monday evening. According to the police, the youth has been identified as U. Ganesh (26). The police have launched a search operation. A 20-year-old Jagdish went missing at RK Beach on Sunday evening. His body was traced on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2022 9:09:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/youth-goes-missing-at-rushikonda-beach-in-visakhapatnam/article65827264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY