Youth goes missing at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam
A youth went missing at Rushikonda beach here on Monday evening. According to the police, the youth has been identified as U. Ganesh (26). The police have launched a search operation. A 20-year-old Jagdish went missing at RK Beach on Sunday evening. His body was traced on Monday.
