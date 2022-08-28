Youth goes missing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam
A youth aged around 20 years allegedly went missing in RK Beach here on Sunday.
According to reports, the youth named Jagadish along with four other friends came to R.K Beach on Sunday afternoon. Jagadish reportedly went missing while swimming after a high tide dragged him into the deep. The police have launched a search operation. It was learnt that all the youth are said to be students of a private Junior college. Based on a complaint from the parents, the III Town police have registered a case.
