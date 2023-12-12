ADVERTISEMENT

Youth get 20-year RI for raping minor in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The POCSO Court, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment for raping a minor girl at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district. It also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

According to the police, the incident had occurred in January 2022. The convicted Nagesh (24), a driver, had raped the minor girl while she was alone at an isolated place. He reportedly took videos on his mobile phone and also threatened the girl against telling her family members about the incident.. The then Inspector Narayana Rao registered a case, while Public Prosecutor K. Krishna conducted the prosecution.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna appreciated the police as well as the public prosecutor for their efforts.

