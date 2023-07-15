ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from Telangana arrested by Visakhapatnam police for harassing a girl online by sending morphed and obscene photos

July 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old youth from Telangana, who had allegedly harassed a girl from Visakhapatnam, by sending her morphed and obscene photos.

The arrested was identified as M. Madhu of Siddipet in Telangana.

Cybercrime police station Inspector K. Bhavani Shankar said that the youth had approached the girl through her Instagram account. Since her profile was in ‘public’ mode, the youth was able to pick her pictures and then morphed them using editing applications. Making obscene pictures, he forwarded them to the girl’s account.

The youth allegedly threatened the girl saying that he would post the morphed pictures in the public domain. He demanded that the girl give her Instagram account credentials, instead of money, with a plan to trap some more girls by accessing her account. She had over 5,000 followers, who were mostly girls, the Inspector said.

“The girl was tortured and harassed so much. At one point, she had thought of committing suicide. However, she approached the police with the help of her kin,” the police said.

After registering a case, the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the accused.

