Youth found hanging from tree at Birla Junction in Visakhapatnam
Commuters passing along the highway and shopkeepers were shocked to see the body of a youth hanging from a tree, just beside the NH-16 near Birla Junction, under Airport Police Station limits here on Tuesday morning.
Police suspect that the youth might be aged around 25 to 30 years and his identity is yet to be ascertained.
Airport Police Station Inspector Ch Umakanth said that the body was shifted to a hospital. The police are trying to find out his identity, he said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
(People having suicidal tendencies, can contact police helpline no. 100)
-
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.