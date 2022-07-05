Youth found hanging from tree at Birla Junction in Visakhapatnam

Commuters passing along the highway and shopkeepers were shocked to see the body of a youth hanging from a tree, just beside the NH-16 near Birla Junction, under Airport Police Station limits here on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the youth might be aged around 25 to 30 years and his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Airport Police Station Inspector Ch Umakanth said that the body was shifted to a hospital. The police are trying to find out his identity, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(People having suicidal tendencies, can contact police helpline no. 100)

-