ADVERTISEMENT

Youth festival ‘Yuvabheri’ begins on a grand note in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

January 05, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Around 800 students from 23 universities take part in the 37th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival

The Hindu Bureau

Students from various universities taking part in the inaugural ceremony of South Zone Inter-Universities youth festival ‘Yuvabheri’ at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Around 800 students from 23 universities belonging to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and other States attended the 37th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival - ‘Yuvabheri’ at Andhra University, which began on a grand note here on Friday.

The inaugural of the ‘Yuvabheri’ marked a beautiful carnival by hundreds of students. Dressed up in different attires depicting their culture and tradition, students from various varsities enthusiastically took part in the carnival. Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Technical Observer Manish Jangra flagged off the carnival near AU Administrative Building. The rally proceeded along AU American Corner, in-gate, AU School and reached the AU Convention Centre, where cultural programmes were organised.

AU Professor Vijay Mohan, who acted as cultural convener for the event, said that about 40 universities have applied to organise the event, but AU was given the responsibility. AU Registrar M. James Stephen also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives from the AIU released the brochure of the programmes for the fest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US