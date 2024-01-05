Youth festival ‘Yuvabheri’ begins on a grand note in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

January 05, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Around 800 students from 23 universities belonging to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and other States attended the 37th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival - ‘Yuvabheri’ at Andhra University, which began on a grand note here on Friday.

The inaugural of the ‘Yuvabheri’ marked a beautiful carnival by hundreds of students. Dressed up in different attires depicting their culture and tradition, students from various varsities enthusiastically took part in the carnival. Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Technical Observer Manish Jangra flagged off the carnival near AU Administrative Building. The rally proceeded along AU American Corner, in-gate, AU School and reached the AU Convention Centre, where cultural programmes were organised.

AU Professor Vijay Mohan, who acted as cultural convener for the event, said that about 40 universities have applied to organise the event, but AU was given the responsibility. AU Registrar M. James Stephen also spoke.

Representatives from the AIU released the brochure of the programmes for the fest.

