Youth feared drowned at Appikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam
A 22-year-old youth was feared drowned at Appikonda Beach here on Sunday. According to reports, M Raju and another youth Anil were allegedly pulled into the deep by strong tides, while they were playing in the water. While Anil was rescued by local fishermen, Raju went missing, it was learnt. Search operation is on to trace the youth. A case has been registered by the police.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.