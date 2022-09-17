Visakhapatnam

Youth falls off bridge, goes missing in river in A.P. Anakapalli district

A 25-year -old youth was feared drowned after he allegedly accidentally fell off from a bridge while sitting on it at Penugollu area under S.Rayavaram police station limits in Anakapalli district on Friday evening. According to Sub-Inspector of S Rayavaram Police Station, P. Prasada Rao, the victim G. Nagasuri Apparao of Dharmavaram village did not know swimming. He could not be traced till late on Friday. A case was registered and further investigation is on.


