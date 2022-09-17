A 25-year -old youth was feared drowned after he allegedly accidentally fell off from a bridge while sitting on it at Penugollu area under S.Rayavaram police station limits in Anakapalli district on Friday evening. According to Sub-Inspector of S Rayavaram Police Station, P. Prasada Rao, the victim G. Nagasuri Apparao of Dharmavaram village did not know swimming. He could not be traced till late on Friday. A case was registered and further investigation is on.
Youth falls off bridge, goes missing in river in A.P. Anakapalli district
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.