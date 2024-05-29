ADVERTISEMENT

Youth ends life in Anakapalli

Published - May 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth ended his life allegedly depressed after his love interest did not respond to his calls on her birthday at Yelamanchili during the wee hours on May 28, in Anakapalli district.

According to the police, Gangadhar (24) had been in love with a girl, but since the last few months, they have not been on talking terms. On May 28, the youth had called the girl to offer her birthday wishes, but she did not lift the call. Depressed over the incident, he ended his life in his house. Yelamanchili police registered a case.

