GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth ends life in Anakapalli

Published - May 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth ended his life allegedly depressed after his love interest did not respond to his calls on her birthday at Yelamanchili during the wee hours on May 28, in Anakapalli district.

According to the police, Gangadhar (24) had been in love with a girl, but since the last few months, they have not been on talking terms. On May 28, the youth had called the girl to offer her birthday wishes, but she did not lift the call. Depressed over the incident, he ended his life in his house. Yelamanchili police registered a case.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.