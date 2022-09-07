Youth ‘ends’ life after parents ‘reject’ his marriage proposal in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 07, 2022 18:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by strangulating himself using a plastic cable in a hotel near theYMCA on Beach Road here on Tuesday. The police found that the youth was allegedly depressed after his parents rejected his proposal to marry some girl.

The deceased was identified as Anantha Dany from Gudivada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka.

Inspector of III Town Police Station K. Rama Rao said that the youth had taken a room in the hotel and allegedly ended his life. Upon inquiry, it was found that his parents had rejected his proposal to marry a girl. The parents claimed that though they had initially rejected the proposal, as the girl was already married and separated, they had agreed to it later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was sent for post-mortem on Tuesday night. A case was registered. Further investigation is on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app