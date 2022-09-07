Youth ‘ends’ life after parents ‘reject’ his marriage proposal in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by strangulating himself using a plastic cable in a hotel near theYMCA on Beach Road here on Tuesday. The police found that the youth was allegedly depressed after his parents rejected his proposal to marry some girl.

The deceased was identified as Anantha Dany from Gudivada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka.

Inspector of III Town Police Station K. Rama Rao said that the youth had taken a room in the hotel and allegedly ended his life. Upon inquiry, it was found that his parents had rejected his proposal to marry a girl. The parents claimed that though they had initially rejected the proposal, as the girl was already married and separated, they had agreed to it later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was sent for post-mortem on Tuesday night. A case was registered. Further investigation is on.

In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.