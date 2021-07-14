Youth drowns in Sariya waterfalls

A 20-year-old youth reportedly drowned in Sariya waterfalls under Ananthagiri police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as the Nagendra Kumar, an ITI student from Pendurthi.

According to the police, Nagendra Kumar along with his friend visited Sariya waterfalls on Tuesday evening. He reportedly slipped into the falls and went missing. The police could not trace him on Tuesday night. The police along with swimmers resumed search on Wednesday morning and the body was traced at around 10.30 a.m. Locals said that due to the recent rains water flow is very heavy and they have been advising tourists not to venture into waterfalls. However, tourists have been ignoring the advice, they said. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered.