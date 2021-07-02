Youth drowns in Meghadrigedda reservoir

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 July 2021 19:05 IST

A 22-year-old youth has allegedly drowned in Meghadrigedda reservoir here on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Thursday night. The body was traced by the local police on Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Prasanth Kumar along with his friends went to the reservoir for a jolly trip. While playing in the waters, Prasanth reportedly slipped and went missing. The police conducted a search operation along with the Fire Department officials till late in the night. However, he was not traced.

Advertising

Advertising

On Friday morning, they resumed the search operations along with the local fishermen and the body was traced.

Prasanth Kumar had been pursuing final-year engineering at a private college in Narava area in the city. He used to stay in a rented house along with his friends. Prasanth’s family reside in Ram Nagar area in Visakhapatnam city.

“Despite repeated warnings, several youth venturing into the waters. The spot where Prasanth was drowned is estimated to be around 60-foot deep,” the police said.