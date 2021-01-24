Visakhapatnam

Youth ‘drowns’ in Ananthagiri

A youth aged around 20 years reportedly drowned in a waterbody at Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam agency on Saturday. According to the Ananthagiri police, they had received a call from a hospital in S.Kota, Vizianagaram district at around 8.15 p.m. that a youth was admitted to the hospital in a critical state due to drowning and he died while undergoing treatment. More details would be ascertained, he said.

