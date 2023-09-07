ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies in road accident in Visakhapatnam’s Arilova

September 07, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Arilova police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year old youth died in a road accident after the two-wheeler that he was driving, reportedly hit a lorry from behind, while another minor boy, the pillion rider, received severe injuries on the BRTS Road near Arilova, in Visakhapatnam, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday (September 6 and 7.) The deceased was identified as Shiva Prasad of Arilova.

Inspector of Arilova police station, Somasekhar said that Shiva Prasad works as a barber and he had gone to attend a marriage to give makeover to the couple at Simhachalam. After finishing his work, he was returning home on a two-wheeler with his helper at around 12.30 a.m., when the bike accident occurred near Arilova.

Police suspect that over-speeding could be the reason behind the accident. The minor boy who was the pillion rider suffered fractures. Arilova police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

