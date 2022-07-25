Youth dies after bike hits median in Visakhapatnam
A 20-year-old youth reportedly died in a motorbike accident near Rushikonda here on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as A. Madhavendra Venkata Sai (20), a fourth-year student of B. Arch of GITAM Deemed to be University, and a resident of MVP Colony.
According to PM Palem Police, the accident occurred on the Panorama Hills Double Road, Rushikonda, at around 10 a.m.
As per the police, the deceased reportedly hit a median and died on the spot.
