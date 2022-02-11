Youth ‘commits’ suicide at PM Palem

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 February 2022 18:41 IST

A 22-year-old youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house at R.H. Colony under PM Palem Police Station limits on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after a few neighbours informed the local police late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as O. Santosh, a native of Bobbili in Vizianagaram district. and a resident of PM Palem. Santosh was working as a carpenter in the city. The police suspect that Santosh might have taken the step due to financial and family problems. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.

