Youth, boy drown in different incidents

Two persons, including an 11-year-old boy, allegedly drowned in separate incidents in the district.

In the first incident, fascination for swimming turned tragic for a group of children at Sanghivalasa near Bheemili in the city.

Four friends — Prasad, G Harish, Siddhu and Hari — had gone for swimming in Gosthani river near Sanghivalasa on Friday evening.

While three of them reached shore safely, G Harish, a resident of Sanghivalasa and a Class IV student from a private school, reportedly drowned.

According to the police, the three friends who were in a shock after the incident, returned home. But they did not inform their parents. However at around 9 p.m., they revealed about the incident when questioned about Harish.

The search and rescue operations were started on Friday night. The body was fished out on Saturday morning. The body was shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth allegedly drowned in a swimming pool in a resort at Kondakarla area under Atchutapuram police station limits in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred when the youth reportedly entered the pool in an inebriated condition, said the police. The deceased was identified as Pavan Sai (19), a resident of Gajuwaka. According to police, Pavan Sai attended a birthday party in a resort, where he allegedly had food and consumed alcohol. The body has been shifted to Anakapalle for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.