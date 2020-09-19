Youth, boy drown in different incidents

Two persons, including an 11-year-old boy, allegedly drowned in separate incidents in the district.
In the first incident, fascination for swimming turned tragic for a group of children at Sanghivalasa near Bheemili in the city.
Four friends — Prasad, G Harish, Siddhu and Hari — had gone for swimming in Gosthani river near Sanghivalasa on Friday evening.
While three of them reached shore safely, G Harish, a resident of Sanghivalasa and a Class IV student from a private school, reportedly drowned.
According to the police, the three friends who were in a shock after the incident, returned home. But they did not inform their parents. However at around 9 p.m., they revealed about the incident when questioned about Harish.
The search and rescue operations were started on Friday night. The body was fished out on Saturday morning. The body was shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.
In another incident, a 19-year-old youth allegedly drowned in a swimming pool in a resort at Kondakarla area under Atchutapuram police station limits in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred when the youth reportedly entered the pool in an inebriated condition, said the police. The deceased was identified as Pavan Sai (19), a resident of Gajuwaka. According to police, Pavan Sai attended a birthday party in a resort, where he allegedly had food and consumed alcohol. The body has been shifted to Anakapalle for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath