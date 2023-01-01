ADVERTISEMENT

Youth booked under POCSO Act for ‘impregnating’ minor in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Duvvada Police have booked a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 22-year-old youth late on Saturday night. As per the police, A Kishore, a native of Golugonda mandal, and resident of Duvvada, was a poclain operator. He befriended a 17-year-old girl and allegedly impregnated her. After the minor informed about it, Mr Kishore had promised to marry her, but gradually started distancing himself from her. Unaware of his whereabouts, the girl lodged complaint with the local police. Inspector of Duvvada Police Station P. Srinivasa Rao said that search is on to nab the youth.

