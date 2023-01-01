HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth booked under POCSO Act for ‘impregnating’ minor in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Duvvada Police have booked a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 22-year-old youth late on Saturday night. As per the police, A Kishore, a native of Golugonda mandal, and resident of Duvvada, was a poclain operator. He befriended a 17-year-old girl and allegedly impregnated her. After the minor informed about it, Mr Kishore had promised to marry her, but gradually started distancing himself from her. Unaware of his whereabouts, the girl lodged complaint with the local police. Inspector of Duvvada Police Station P. Srinivasa Rao said that search is on to nab the youth.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.