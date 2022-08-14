Youth booked for ‘abusing and threatening’ a family in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 14, 2022 20:05 IST

The Pendurthi police registered a case against a youth for allegedly misbehaving and threatening a family, including a woman, here on Sunday. The video of the youth threatening the family at a public place had gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the youth named Manohar had allegedly passed some comments against a family of three when they were heading home on two-wheelers at Pendurthi on Friday night. When the family members questioned him, Manohar has allegedly started abusing and threatening them. The youth allegedly committed the act in an inebriated condition, the family members complained.

Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station, K. Ashok Kumar, said that based on the complaint from the victims, the police have registered cases under the relevant sections.

