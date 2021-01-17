Youth attacked with knife

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 January 2021 03:19 IST

A youth was attacked with a knife by another after an argument reportedly took place between them in an inebriated condition at Malkapuram area here on Saturday night.

According to police, one Srikanth attacked his friend K. Chaitanya (23) near a bar and restaurant at around 8 p.m. Police said Chaitanya, who works as a boy at a petrol bunk, is out of danger. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

