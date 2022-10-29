Youth arrested on charge of molesting a minor girl at Arilova in Visakhapatnam

A 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 22-year-old youth under Arilova police station limits here on Saturday.

According to reports, the girl from Adarsh Nagar was heading to a grocery store near her home. A youth reportedly approached her on a two-wheeler and asked her the directions to an address. He then reportedly convinced her to come along with him on his bike to show the way to the office, promising to drop her back.

The youth then reportedly took her to an isolated place near Visakha Valley School area and allegedly molested her. When the girl raised alarm, the youth fled from the spot.

A few passer-by noticed the girl walking on the road in a state of shock and informed the police. She was immediately shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth visited the King George Hospital. The Arilova police identified the youth from the CCTV footage and took him into custody and have registered cases under the relevant IPC sections and also invoked the POCSO Act.