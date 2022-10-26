Youth arrested ‘for threatening to throw acid’ on a minor girl in Visakhapatnam

Another youth was also arrested for assisting the accused, say police

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 26, 2022 19:36 IST

Bheemunipatnam police arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a minor girl here on Wednesday. Another youth was also arrested for assisting the accused.

According to Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station K. Lakshmana Murthy, the girl is a native of Chodavaram and pursuing Intermediate in a residential college at Bheemunipatnam. Both the girl and the youth G. Satyaprasad (21) knew each other. But the girl had stopped talking to him since some time. The accused has allegedly threatened to pour acid on her due to this. Following complaint from the family members of the girl, Bheemunipatnam police have registered a case and arrested Satyaprasad. Another 21-year- old Vamsi Krishna from Srikakulam, who was assisting Satyaprasad, was also arrested.

The accused was sent in remand.

