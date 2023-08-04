HamberMenu
Youth arrested for supplying ganja, beedis to prisoner in Central Jail

August 04, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Arilova Police arrested a 23-year-old man for supplying beedis, khaini and around 50 grams of ganja to a Central Prison inmate in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The arrested was identified as M. Yellaji of Jodugullapalem.

According to police, two persons, M. Yellaji and Y. Yellaji, allegedly threw the contraband from behind a 16-foot wall of the jail for a prisoner Dinesh. The jail authorities noticed it and lodged a complaint with the local police, based on which the police registered a case and arrested M. Yellaji, while the other accused is at large. 

