Youth arrested for ‘posing’ as police SI

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2021 00:23 IST

‘Using a fabricated ID card, he would seek official favours’

The Anakapalle (Town) police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old youth on charge of impersonating a police officer and seeking official favours at various places.

The accused has been identified as P. Mahesh (26), a resident of Veerabhadraraopeta village of Cheedikada mandal.

According to Anakapalle police SI Dhanunjaya, the accused in police uniform was found riding a motorcycle in Anakapalle Town police station limits on Thursday. After a police team tried to stop him, he tried to escape. However, he was caught.

The SI said the accused had procured the police uniform, stars and other material from a shop in Poorna Market. He also fabricated a police identity card at a cyber cafe at Chodavaram. Using the fabricated ID card, the accused posed himself as an SI and sought official favours, the police said.

“Recently, the accused went to the RTA office in Anakapalle. Posing an SI, he wanted a driving licence urgently and sought the officials to speed up the processing of his application. During vehicle checks, he would claim to be an SI from some other police station,” Mr. Dhanunjaya said, adding that investigation is on.