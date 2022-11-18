Youth arrested for ‘harassing’ woman online in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The city police arrested a 24-year-old man for reportedly befriending a woman online and harassing her for money here on Friday. The arrested was identified as Ch. Sekhar (24) from Guduru in Tirupati district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Inspector of Cyber crime police station, a woman from the city had received a friend request on social media from an unknown person and she had accepted it. In a short time, the accused befriended her. The duo used to chat, make video calls and also send voice messages in social media messenger apps. Later, the accused Sekhar has reportedly started to harass her sexually and demanded her to send money. He reportedly threatened her that he would post all the voice messages, chats and video calls on social media. The Inspector said that the woman had sent money to the accused several times. But unable to bear the harassment, she had lodged a police complaint. After registering a case, the cyber crime police arrested the accused. The cyber crime police have advised citizens not to accept any friend requests from strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US