Youth arrested for ‘harassing’ woman online in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Trending

The city police arrested a 24-year-old man for reportedly befriending a woman online and harassing her for money here on Friday. The arrested was identified as Ch. Sekhar (24) from Guduru in Tirupati district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Inspector of Cyber crime police station, a woman from the city had received a friend request on social media from an unknown person and she had accepted it. In a short time, the accused befriended her. The duo used to chat, make video calls and also send voice messages in social media messenger apps. Later, the accused Sekhar has reportedly started to harass her sexually and demanded her to send money. He reportedly threatened her that he would post all the voice messages, chats and video calls on social media. The Inspector said that the woman had sent money to the accused several times. But unable to bear the harassment, she had lodged a police complaint. After registering a case, the cyber crime police arrested the accused. The cyber crime police have advised citizens not to accept any friend requests from strangers.