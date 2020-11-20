Youth arrested for ‘harassing’ former classmate in social media

Accused using fake accounts, say police

The Cyber Crime Police on Thursday night arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old girl from the city in social media by creating fake accounts. The police found that the accused was a former classmate of the girl.

The arrested was identified as Ch. Bala Vinay Reddy (20), a degree student and resident of Bheemili.

According to Cyber Crime Inspector, R.V.R.K .Chowdhary, the victim, a BBA student had lodged a complaint with the police that a person has been sending abusive messages, obscene videos and pictures to her on social media accounts.

Based on the complaint, Inspector R.V.R.K.Chowdhary, SI K.Ravi Kishore and his team arrested the accused. They arrested Vinay Reddy on November 19 and produced him before the court on Friday. He was sent to judicial custody till December 2.

“The youth was a classmate of the girl during her schooling. He created fake accounts in social media and targeted her,” said Mr. Chowdhary.