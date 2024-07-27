ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested for ‘attempting’ to murder a girl in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 27, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A youth allegedly attempted to murder a girl by pouring petrol on her at her home at Asivanipalem under the Airport police station limits, late on Friday night.

As per the reports, Ch. Siva Shankar alias Eswar of Gnanapuram had been allegedly harassing a girl from Asivanipalem area to love him. As she did not respond, the accused reportedly went to her house and poured petrol on him. After noticing police patrolling, he fled from the spot.

Following a complaint, the police teams have arrested him within hours and booked cases under relevant sections.

