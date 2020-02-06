Youth arrested, 41 kg hashish oil seized in Chintapalle

The excise and prohibition officials arrested a youth on charge of preparing hashish oil, a potent psychedelic drug extracted from ganja, at Boddaputtu of Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday late night. The officials have seized 41 kg hashish oil, with an estimated market value of ₹20 lakh. The officials also recovered 240 kg dry ganja and the machinery allegedly used to prepare hashish oil.

The accused has been identified as G. Chinna Rao (24) from Boddaputtu village in Chintapalle mandal.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise officials led by Chintapalle division Inspector S. Simhadri, with the support of the local police, raided a house at Boddaputtu, approximately 14 km from Annavaram. Officials said that the youth allegedly had been procuring ganja from farmers and extracting hashish oil.

Meanwhile, police investigation has revealed that the accused had learnt the process of preparing hashish oil a few months ago and started his own business in the village. The accused reportedly confessed that it was his first consignment. “He had received orders from smugglers in Kerala. It takes 50 kg ganja to prepare a kg of hashish oil which has a market value of ₹50,000. Usually, smugglers from Kerala and Karnataka order the oil,” said an excise official requesting anonymity.

In 2017, the excise officials nabbed several people preparing hashish oil.