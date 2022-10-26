Youth allegedly attempts to rape five-year old girl at Malkapuram, in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 15:26 IST

The case was handed over to Disha Police for further investigation.

Representational image only.

The case was handed over to Disha Police for further investigation.

A 27-year-old youth allegedly attempted to rape a five-year-old girl at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam. The incident came to light after the youth was arrested and sent to remand on Tuesday night (October 25.) According to Malkapuram police, on October 24 evening, the accused named S. Sai (27) found the girl playing in the colony. He allegedly sweet-talked the girl and took her to his home, where he tried to rape the girl. Meanwhile, family members of the minor girl started to search for her as she was missing. The minor girl reportedly raised alarm and left the spot. Based on the complaint from the kin, the Malkapuram police have registered a case under relevant Sections and also invoked the ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences’ Act against the accused Sai. The case was handed over to Disha Police for further investigation.



Our code of editorial values