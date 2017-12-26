‘Youngest premature baby in State survives at Vizag hospital’

A 24-week baby, the youngest premature baby in Andhra Pradesh, has survived due to the advances in medical technology and neonatology support at the MyCure Hospital in the city.

The baby boy, conceived through IVF at the Vizag IVF Centre, weighed a mere 650 gm at birth. The chance of survival of such babies is minimal even by western standards. It was made possible with the round-the-clock care and state-of-the-art infrastructure at the hospital, Dr. Sai Sunil Kishore, neonatologist, told the media here on Tuesday. Nagalakshmi was married for 15 years but had no issues. She and her husband decided to go for the IVF. It was a nightmare for Mrs. Nagalakshmi when the baby was born nearly four months before the due date. She had rupture of membranes and pregnancy could not be continued in view of the low chances of survival of a baby born between 22-24 weeks.

The baby was transported to the MyCure Hospital from the Vizag IVF Centre. The baby’s lungs and other organs were functionally immature, development was stunted and he was prone to severe infections besides having extremely low immunity. The baby was put on ventilator support for 18 days, nutrition was given through veins for two weeks and care was taken to ensure proper development of the organs. Dr. Kishore said the boy was discharged earlier this week after a two-and-a-half month care.