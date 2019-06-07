Young faculty needs training: GITAM V-C

Competent and well-performing faculty is one of the most important resources in any educational institution, but the experience in the Indian higher education sector is that a large number of young people are entering the teaching profession without any training or understanding of the importance of teaching, GITAM (Deemed to be University) Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said.

Prof. Sivaramakrishna was inaugurating a workshop on ‘Teaching-Learning Skills’ for newly-appointed faculty members organised by GITAM Centre for Learning and Sustainability here on Thursday.

The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that inappropriate instructional preparations, decrease in student achievement and the absence of effective communication were some of the problems that would occur because of lack of knowledge and skill in teaching adult-learners.

Lack of professional training and development of teachers could be a key source of dissatisfaction in the quality of teaching to shape up competent students with the necessary knowledge and skills, he observed.