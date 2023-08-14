ADVERTISEMENT

Young Civil Judge select meets Andhra University Vice-Chancellor in Visakhapatnam

August 14, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Majji Vamsi Krishna, a student of Dr. BR Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, who was recently selected for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division), met the University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Monday. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that Mr. Vamsi would attain a highest position in his profession as he is young. His native place is Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Vamsi told The Hindu, “I chose law out of a desire to do something different and unique. I have been inspired by a law professional since my childhood.”

Prof. K. Sita Manikyam, placement officer of the college, said that Mr. Vamsi got selected in the post in his first attempt, and he took the training at the college.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US