Young Civil Judge select meets Andhra University Vice-Chancellor in Visakhapatnam

August 14, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Majji Vamsi Krishna, a student of Dr. BR Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, who was recently selected for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division), met the University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Monday. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that Mr. Vamsi would attain a highest position in his profession as he is young. His native place is Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Vamsi told The Hindu, “I chose law out of a desire to do something different and unique. I have been inspired by a law professional since my childhood.”

Prof. K. Sita Manikyam, placement officer of the college, said that Mr. Vamsi got selected in the post in his first attempt, and he took the training at the college.