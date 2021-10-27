The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting offline one-month special yoga and naturopathy programme for heart patients. Honorary Director, Department of Yoga and Consciousness, AU, O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar said that the programme will give mud therapy or aroma therapy with yogasana, pranayama and meditation. The classes will begin from November 1 and the timings for the programme is 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.. For further information, interested can contact 9701342985, 9398019922.
Yoga, naturopathy classes from November 1
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
October 27, 2021 18:41 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
October 27, 2021 18:41 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 6:41:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/yoga-naturopathy-classes-from-november-1/article37193097.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story