Yoga, naturopathy classes from November 1

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting offline one-month special yoga and naturopathy programme for heart patients. Honorary Director, Department of Yoga and Consciousness, AU, O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar said that the programme will give mud therapy or aroma therapy with yogasana, pranayama and meditation. The classes will begin from November 1 and the timings for the programme is 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.. For further information, interested can contact 9701342985, 9398019922.