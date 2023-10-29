ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga competition conducted in Visakhapatnam

October 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

410 persons take part in the event

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Yoga Association and Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, jointly organised yoga competition for eight years and above up to 80 years here on Sunday.

A total of 410 people participated in the event.

Income Tax Department Joint Commissioner P. Shankar Panday participated as the chief guest while former Vice-Chancellor of Health University P. Shyam Prasad was the guest of honour, according to OSRU Bhanu Kumar, honorouary director of the Department of Yoga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vayu Dikhandhan Kriya performed by V. Ramulu, principal of Ambedkar College, for 20 minutes under the guidance of Yogananda Bharathi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US