Yoga competition conducted in Visakhapatnam

October 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam District Yoga Association and Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, jointly organised yoga competition for eight years and above up to 80 years here on Sunday.

A total of 410 people participated in the event.

Income Tax Department Joint Commissioner P. Shankar Panday participated as the chief guest while former Vice-Chancellor of Health University P. Shyam Prasad was the guest of honour, according to OSRU Bhanu Kumar, honorouary director of the Department of Yoga.

Vayu Dikhandhan Kriya performed by V. Ramulu, principal of Ambedkar College, for 20 minutes under the guidance of Yogananda Bharathi.