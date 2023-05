May 31, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, will start a new batch of general yoga class and therapy from June 1. The timings will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Details can be obtained over phone number 9494401919, according to a release here on Wednesday.

